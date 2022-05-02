Bill Murray Addresses Misconduct Allegations On The Set Of ‘Being Mortal’

In an interview with CNBC Saturday (April 30th), Bill Murray commented on the complaint filed against him that halted production for the film Being Mortal—starring Murray, Aziz Ansari, and Seth Rogen.

“Well, there’s a difference, we have a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with. I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” he said.

Murray continued, “The company, the movie studio wanted to do the right thing. So they wanted to check it all out, investigate it, and so they stopped the production. But as of now we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other. I think that’s where the real issue is between our peace.”

Murray did not name the woman or go into detail about the issue, but he said he’s hoping they both can “go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we’ve both spent a lot of time developing.”

Murray added, “The world is different than it was when I was a little kid. You know what I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now.”