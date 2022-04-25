Bill Murray Reportedly Got ‘Handsy’ With Women On The Set Of Being Mortal

Last week, the film Being Mortal, starring Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen, and Bill Murray, was shut down indefinitely after a complaint about Murray was filed for “inappropriate behavior.” Page Six reported on Saturday (April 23rd) that Murray allegedly got “handsy” with some of the women on set.

A source told the publication, “He was very hands-on touchy, not in any personal areas, but put an arm around a woman, touched her hair, pulled her ponytail — but always in a comedic way.”

“It is a fine line and everybody loves Bill, but while his conduct is not illegal, some women felt uncomfortable and he crossed a line,” the source continued.

Adding to the story, Richard Dreyfuss‘ son, Ben Dreyfuss, tweeted on Thursday night (April 21st), “Bill Murray had a meltdown during what about bob because he wanted an extra day off and Laura said no and ripped off her glasses off her face and my dad complained about his behavior and Bill Murray threw an ashtray at him.”

Dreyfuss also said that they only resumed filming What About Bob after production hired bodyguards for the set.