Bill Paxton’s Family Can Seek Damages Against Cedars-Sinai

Getty Images

According to Deadline, A judge ruled Wednesday (Jan. 19th) that the relatives of Bill Paxton can seek punitive damages against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center regarding the actor’s 2017 death.

The Big Love star’s widow, Louise Paxton and the couple’s children filed a lawsuit in February 2018 alleging that Cedars-Sinai and Dr. Khoynezhad intentionally interfered with their request for an autopsy to cover up the cause of Bill’s death.

The actor’s death certificate states he died of a stroke on Feb. 25th, 2017, 11 days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair aorta damage. He was 61.