Billie Eilish Sends Gifts To Fan Who Defended Her During Miami Concert Incident

Billie Eilish sent gifts to 18-year-old fan Aniyah, who defended the singer during an aggressive encounter at her Miami concert last week in which an attendee grabbed Eilish’s arm and slammed her into the barricade at the Kaseya Center performance. Aniyah, wearing a red bandana, chased the person as security removed him and scolded the aggressor. Eilish thanked Aniyah with a sweatshirt and other items, prompting the fan to post on Instagram Sunday saying “thank you so much for the gifts billie!!!” The incident helped Aniyah gain over half a million TikTok followers. Eilish’s brother Finneas also praised her, writing “Red bandana girl from last night’s show rules” on Instagram. Police confirmed the aggressive concertgoer was ejected immediately with no further action taken. Eilish continued her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour in Orlando Tuesday. (Story URL)