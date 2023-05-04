Home » Entertainment » Billie Eilish Shares Bathroom Selfie From Met Gala With Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey and Maya Hawke

Billie Eilish Shares Bathroom Selfie From Met Gala With Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey and Maya Hawke

Proving that no place is safe from a camera, Billie Eilish posted a bathroom selfie with Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, and Halle Bailey.

The group of stars ran into each other during The Met Gala fashion event in New York City this week.

Eilish was wearing a gothic black lace gown and her friends were in frilly white dresses. Earlier in the night, Eilish posted her red-carpet look, which included a high neck, embellished tulle skirt and crystal harness with dramatic lace sleeves, above-the-knee stockings and towering platform heels.

