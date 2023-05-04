Billie Lourd Confirms Carrie Fisher’s Siblings Were Not Invited To Walk Of Fame Ceremony

PRPhotos.com

Billie Lourd confirmed Wednesday (May 3rd) that she did not invite Carrie Fisher’s siblings – Todd, Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher – to the late actress’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, May 4.

According to a statement obtained by Variety, Lourd said, “Days after my mom died, her brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalize on my mother’s death, by doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money, with my mom and my grandmother’s deaths as the subject. I only found out they had done this through the press. They never consulted me or considered how this would affect our relationship.”

She added, “To be clear — there is no feud. We have no relationship. This was a conscious decision on my part to break a cycle with a way of life I want no part of for myself or my children.”

Carrie’s sisters, Joely and Tricia, issued their own statement on Instagram Wednesday (May 3rd).

The siblings wrote, “Strangely we won’t be in attendance to celebrate our sister, whom we adored. For some bizarre, misguided reason our niece has chosen not to include us in this epic moment in our sister’s career. This is something Carrie would have definitely wanted her siblings to be present for. The fact that her only brother and two sisters were intentionally and deliberately excluded is deeply shocking. We have all been grieving the loss of our favorite human for some years now…we have given Billie the space to do that in her own way. We have been nothing but loving and open, consistently. This isn’t about a photo op on Hollywood Blvd…this is about celebrating the permanency of Carrie’s legacy in this industry, taking her place with a star on the iconic walk of fame along side our parents.”

Carrie Fisher passed away in December 2016 at the age of 60. Her mother, and Lourd's grandmother, Debbie Reynolds passed a day later.