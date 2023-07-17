Home » Entertainment » Billy Baldwin Says He Went To School With Gilgo Beach Suspect

Billy Baldwin Says He Went To School With Gilgo Beach Suspect

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Billy Baldwin revealed on Twitter Friday (July 14th) that he went to high school with Rex Heuermann, the man charged in the Gilgo Beach murders.

“Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann,” he wrote. “Berner High School Massapequa, New York Class of 1981.”

The Backdraft actor expressed surprise in finding out this news. “Married, two kids, architect. ‘Average guy… quiet, family man.’ Mind-boggling… Massapequa is in shock,” the Squid and the Whale actor added.

Related Articles

Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Carrot Top + More!
Billy Porter Addresses Wave Of Anti-LGBTQ Legislation In The United States
Hilaria Baldwin Is ‘Sometimes’ A Mommy To Alec Baldwin
Amy Schumer Makes Fun Of Hilaria And Alec Baldwin In New Stand-Up Special
Naomi Watts And Billy Crudup Are Married
Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Baby Bump During Beach Vacation