Billy Porter Claps Back at Critics of Sesame Street Dress

Billy Porter is responding to critics—one of whom is a state senator—who question his decision to wear a dress on Sesame Street.

The Emmy and Tony-winner tells Page Six: “If you don’t like it, don’t watch it.”

Porter donned the dress he wore to last year’s Oscars for the show, and the state senator from Arkansas, Jason Rapert, hit up Facebook, writing: “Do you approve of your taxpayer dollars being used to promote the radical LGBTQ agenda?”

The Pose star asked: “Like, what about me singing with a penguin on the show has anything to do with what I’m doing in my bedroom?”

Porter added: “The really interesting thing for me is that that’s what it’s all about when it comes to LGBTQ people — the first thing everyone wants to talk about is how we having sex. Stay out of my bedroom and you will be fine — that is none of your business.”

