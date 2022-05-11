Blac Chyna, James Cromwell, Chrishell Stause + More!

BLAC CHYNA CLAIMS JUDGE IN DEFAMATION TRIAL WAS ‘BIASED:’ People reports that Blac Chyna, born Angela White, is filing a peremptory challenge against the judge in her defamation trial against the Kardashian-Jenner family. Court documents show Chyna is accusing Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon of “exhibiting an 'undeniably hostile and extremely biased' attitude towards her and her attorney Ms. Lynne Ciani since April 19 and April 20, 2022.”

JAMES CROMWELL SUPERGLUES HIS HAND TO A STARBUCKS COUNTER: Page Six reports that Succession actor James Cromwell superglued his hand to a Starbucks counter as part of a PETA protest on Tuesday (May 10th). Cromwell argued that Starbucks “still discriminates against those who can’t have dairy” by making people “pay more” for alternative milks.

CHRISHELL STAUSE OPENS UP ABOUT HER RELATIONSHIP WITH G FLIP: Amid all the buzz about her new relationship with non-binary musician G Flip, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 10th) to share more about their relationship. “I know some of you won't understand this or agree with this but for me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. Yes, there's that part of you that's what you're attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy. And I don't really care what the physical form is,” she said.

HEATHER RAE YOUNG AND CHRISTINA HALL APPEAR TO GET IN A FIGHT: Page Six reports that Tarek El Moussa was seen pulling his wife, Heather Rae Young, away from a fight with his ex-wife, Christina Hall. However, a joint statement from both parties reads, “A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward.” The Flip or Flop stars share two children together, Brayden and Taylor. Young has referred to herself as their “bonus mom.”