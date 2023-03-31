Home » Entertainment » Blac Chyna Reveals Baptism And Her Kids Motivated New Transformation

Blac Chyna Reveals Baptism And Her Kids Motivated New Transformation

Posted on

The reality star once-known as Blac Chyna—who now goes by Angela White—said that she’s in a new chapter of her life thanks to becoming a Christian. The star was born-again after being baptized as part of her last birthday celebration and has also been consistently working out, embracing the Bible, and practicing a sober lifestyle. “I wanted to get back to myself and become a better mom, a better friend, be more spiritual, more business savvy and really show the real person that I am, and not this persona that I was putting on,” she said. (VIBE)

