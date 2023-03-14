Home » Entertainment » Blac Chyna Shares Breast And Butt Reduction Surgery Plans

Blac Chyna Shares Breast And Butt Reduction Surgery Plans

Posted on

Blac Chyna opened up about undergoing breast and butt reduction surgery and is attempting to sway women away from getting silicone injections.

Sharing a video of herself at a doctor’s office, the reality star said, “As y'all know, I've been changing my life and changing my ways … So, one of the things I feel like is going to take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these ass shots out.”

She continued, telling “all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots.” Chyna added, “Because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff. I haven't had any crazy complications since I got it, I got it when I was 19 years old. But now I'm moving here in life, so I want this s–t out of my ass so I can grow.”

Related Articles

Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Shares When Ariana Madix Found Out About Ex Tom Sandoval’s Alleged Affair
Pete Davidson And Chase Sui Wonders Leave Teenager ‘A Bit’ Traumatized By Crash
Pete Davidson And Chase Sui Wonders Crash Car Into Beverly Hills Home
RHOA Star Drew Sidora And Ralph Pittman’s Split Being Filmed For Upcoming Season
Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Honor Courteney Cox At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony
Kelis Reveals That Her And Her Children ‘Almost Fell Off A Cliff’ In California Snowstorm