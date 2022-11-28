Home » Entertainment » ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Holds On To Top Spot Over Thanksgiving Weekend

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Holds On To Top Spot Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stayed on top at the domestic box office for the third weekend in a row. The Marvel film brought in $64 million over the five-day holiday weekend. The Disney animated movie Strange World came in second with $18.6 million over the five-day stretch, and Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery took third place with $13.3 million.

Box Office Numbers from Wednesday (November 23rd) through Sunday (November 27th):

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, $64 million
2. Strange World, $18.6 million
3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, $13.3 million
4. Devotion, $9 million
5. The Menu, $5.2 million
6. Black Adam, $4.6 million
7. Bones and All, $3.5 million
8. The Fabelmans, $3.1 million
9. Ticket to Paradise, $2.6 million
10. The Chosen: Season Three, $2.2 million

