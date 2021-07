PRPhotos.com

Disney‘s Black Widow lost its No. 1 box office spot in its second week out to HBO Max‘s Space Jam: A New Legacy, which brought in $31.65M, to Black’s $26.5M. This is the steepest second weekend drop for a Disney-distributed MCU film, beating Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Many observers are blaming the 67% drop on the fact that it is being released simultaneously on demand and in theaters.