Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Donate $20,000 To Hatian Relief Efforts

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have both donated to charitable organizations in order to help Haiti following the recent earthquake.

A spokesperson for the couple told E! News that they have each donated $10,000 to four organizations to assist with relief efforts: Airlink, Haiti Air Ambulance, FOKAL/Ayiti Demen and Hope for Haiti.

Hope for Haiti tweeted their thanks to the pair on Tuesday (Aug. 24th), writing, “Our entire organization would like to thank @vancityreynolds and @blakelively for their generous donation to our #HaitiEarthquake Response & Recovery efforts. This donation will help empower our team to continue to respond in the hardest-hit areas of southern Haiti.”

On Saturday, Aug. 14th, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 hit the southwestern region of Haiti, reportedly resulting in more than 2,200 deaths and 12,000 injuries.

