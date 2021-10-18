Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds as He Takes Acting Break

PRPhotos.com

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is taking a break from acting, but his wife Blake Lively isn’t giving him a break from trolling.

On IG, he wrote that after wrapping Spirited, co-starring Will Ferrell, he’s ready for a little me time. He posted:"That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer…Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making."

He added that he is going to "miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists" and that this particular group is "flush with both" talent and kindness.

While Spencer and others told him to “enjoy the downtime,” Lively wrote, "Michael Caine did it first," a reference to the Dark Knight star revealing he, too, was likely going to take a step back from acting just earlier that day.

The pair have a playful social media relationship, frequently trolling each other, and prioritizing time with their kids. They often switch off on who is with the kids, and who is acting, so it’s likely Lively’s turn now.