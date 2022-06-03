Home » Entertainment » Blake Shelton Says Wife Gwen Stefani Is ‘Magical’

Blake Shelton Says Wife Gwen Stefani Is ‘Magical’



Blake Shelton says he wishes everyone could meet his wife, Gwen Stefani because she’s just a magical person to be around. In an interview with People.com, he said if you do, “You'll just be a better person for it. That’s the only way I know to say it.”

Blake is keeping busy on their Oklahoma ranch right now… because Gwen loves flowers, so he’s been planting “fields and acres” of flowers for her.

The two met while working on The Voice and are quickly approaching their first wedding anniversary on July 3.

The Voice will return to NBC for season 22 in the fall.

