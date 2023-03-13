Home » Entertainment » ‘Blonde’ Wins The 2023 Razzie For Worst Picture

‘Blonde’ Wins The 2023 Razzie For Worst Picture

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

The “winners” for the 43rd annual Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as The Razzies, were announced on Saturday (March 11th).

Andrew Dominik‘s Blonde, which led the nominations with eight nods, won the awards for worst picture and worst screenplay. The Razzies based these decisions on the opinion that the film is “misogynistic, salacious and fallacious” and that it “shamelessly exploits the memory of the late Marilyn Monroe.”

Snagging the awards for worst supporting actor and worst screen couple is Tom Hanks and his “Latex-Laden Face (and That Ludicrous Accent)” in Elvis.

Morbius also won two awards, as the award for worst actor went to Jared Leto and worst supporting actress went to Adria Arjona.

See the full list of winners below:

WORST PICTURE Blonde

WORST ACTOR Jared Leto / Morbius

WORST ACTRESS Razzies / Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL Disney’s Pinocchio

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Adria Arjona / Morbius

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR Tom Hanks / Elvis

WORST SCREEN COUPLE Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) Elvis

WORST DIRECTOR Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning

WORST SCREENPLAY Blonde / Written for the screen by Andrew Dominik, adapted from the Bio-Novel by Joyce Carol Oates

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD Colin Farrell (From 2004 Worst Actor nominee to 2022 Best Actor Oscar Front-Runner)

Related Articles

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Wins Big At The 95th Academy Awards
‘Scream VI’ Debuts With Franchise Record At The Domestic Box Office
RHOA Star Drew Sidora Wants Estranged Husband To Pay For Debts He Incurred While Cheating
Goldie Hawn Regrets Skipping The 1970 Oscars
Paparazzi Images Put Cara Delevingne On The Path To Sobriety
Keira Knightly Felt ‘Stuck’ After Taking ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Role