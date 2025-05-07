‘Boardwalk Empire’ Star Michael Pitt Arrested On Sexual Abuse Charges

Michael Pitt, best known for roles in Boardwalk Empire, Dawson’s Creek, The Village, and Funny Games, was arrested in New York City for alleged sexual abuse that took place from April 2020 to August 2021. He faces multiple counts, including sexual abuse, assault, and strangulation. Pitt pleaded not guilty and was released on bail before a court appearance set for June 17. His lawyer claims the accusations stem from an ex-girlfriend and vows that the case will be dismissed. Pitt has faced previous legal issues, including charges for assault and petty larceny after hitting a man and taking his phone in 2022. Still, Pitt has continued working in films. (Variety)