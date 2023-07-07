‘Bob Marley: One Love,’ Greta Gerwig, Jenna Ortega + More!

Getty Images

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE:’ Deadline reports that the first trailer for Paramount’s Bob Marley: One Love dropped on Thursday (July 6th). Secret Invasion actor Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as the reggae legend in the film. The biopic will have its theatrical release in 2024.

GRETA GERWIG IS SET TO DIRECT ‘CHRONICLES OF NARNIA’ FILMS FOR NETFLIX: What’s next for Greta Gerwig after the highly anticipated Barbie film comes out? According to The New Yorker, she “has a deal with Netflix to write and direct at least two films based on C. S. Lewis’s ‘The Chronicles of Narnia."” Many have taken to social media to express their excitement.

JENNA ORTEGA AND WINONA RYDER ARE SPOTTED FILMING ‘BEETLEJUICE 2:’ People reports that Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder were photographed on the set of Beetlejuice 2 Wednesday (July 5th) in Hertfordshire, England. The pair were filming what appeared to be a wedding scene, as Ortega donned a wedding dress in the photos. Ryder, who is reprising her role as Lydia Deetz, wore all black.

‘JOY RIDE’ DIRECTOR RESPONDS TO CRITICISM THAT THE FILM ‘TARGETS WHITE PEOPLE:’ Adele Lim, the director of the forthcoming film Joy Ride responded to a critic’s negative review on Twitter Tuesday (July 4th), seeming to laugh off his assessment that the film “objectifies men” and “targets white people.” Along with a laughing and crying emoji and prayer hands, Lim retweeted his review and wrote, “Imma need ‘Objectifies men, targets white people’ on a tshirt.” Joy Ride premieres in theaters on Friday (July 7th).