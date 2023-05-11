Bob Odenkirk And Mandy Patinkin Join Striking Writers On Picket Line

PRPhotos.com

Bob Odenkirk and Mandy Patinkin were seen supporting striking Writer’s Guild members on the picket line in New York Wednesday (May 10th).

Patinkin’s protest sign went viral for parodying his famous line from The Princess Bride, “You killed my father. Prepare to die.”

His plackard read, “You killed residuals. Prepare to Pay.”

Video also showed the Criminal Minds star shouting on the picket line, “Don’t be stupid. Make sure you take care of people. You guys make millions and millions of dollars for god’s sake. Without the writer’s we’re nothing. They create the stories that make our hearts beat.”