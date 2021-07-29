Bob Odenkirk Is Stable Following On-Set Collapse

Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk is recovering after “experiencing a heart-related incident” on the set of Better Call Saul.

On Tuesday (July 27th) night, the two-time Emmy winner collapsed on the set of the AMC drama and was rushed to a New Mexico hospital. The incident was followed by well wishes from costars like Breaking Bad’s Brian Cranston and Aaron Paul, Better Call Saul’s Michael McKean and Mr. Show’s David Cross.

Odenkirk’s son Nate chimed in on Wednesday night (July 28th), writing, “He’s going to be okay.”

A statement from the actor’s reps to Deadline elaborated saying, “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

At the time of the incident, Odenkirk was in the middle of filming the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul.