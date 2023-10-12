Bob Odenkirk Says He Thinks About His 2021 Heart Attack ‘Every Day’

Bob Odenkirk opened up about how the heart attack he experienced on the set of Better Call Saul in 2021 has affected his life in a recent interview with Yahoo!. The Breaking Bad star said he thinks about the incident “every day.”

"It's something I think about every day. Weirdly, it didn't affect me much for a long time,” he said, sharing that the health scare affected his memory. “I had a strange kind of upbeat energy literally the next day, and every day. It was because I had, like, a mind wipe every night."

Odenkirk continued, “So my ability to even think about what had happened to me [was compromised] — I needed to hear about it from people who'd been there, and I needed my brain to get back on a normal state."

The Fargo actor shared that the experience has changed his outlook on life. "Now that I've been able to make some space in my life — partly because of the writer's strike and the SAG strike — I've had time to contemplate what happened and, and it makes me think, How do I enjoy the days that I have?"