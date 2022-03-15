Bob Saget, Billie Lourd, Jamie Dornan, and More!

Getty Images

BOB SAGET’S FAMILY RECEIVES PERMANENT INJUNCTION TO BLOCK THE RELEASE OF RECORDS: People reports that Bob Saget‘s family was granted a permanent injunction to block the release of records surrounding his death. The Saget family attorney, Brian Bieber, said in a statement, “The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob's dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss.” He added, “We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward.”

BILLIE LOURD MARRIES AUSTEN RYDELL IN MEXICO: People reports that Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell got hitched in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday (March 12th). Lourd’s American Horror Story costar Leslie Grossman posted to her Instagram story on Sunday (March 13th), “Billie and Austen's wedding weekend is over, which is so sad 'cause it was the most fun. But I won best dressed, and I may have bribed the judges. I may have done whatever I needed to do to get this trophy. But I got it.” Lourd and Rydell got engaged in June 2020 and welcomed their first child, Kingston Fisher, later that year.

JAMIE DORNAN ADDRESSES ROBERT PATTINSON’S ‘PITY INVITE’ COMMENTS: At the Critics Choice Awards Sunday (March 13th), Belfast actor Jamie Dornan addressed Robert Pattinson‘s recent comments saying that he was only invited to outings with Dornan and his friends, such as Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne, as an “afterthought.” Dornan told Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima, “No! The pity invite? No. I think with Rob it's always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, 'Does he really fit in with us?' Because we were not working and he's working all the time. He did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us and we've sort of, not caught up, but we all started working more consistently, but yeah, Jesus, we've known each other a long time.”

SHANNA MOAKLER AND MATTHEW RONDEAU SPOTTED TOGETHER: TMZ reports that, three weeks after Matthew Rondeau was arrested for domestic violence, he and Shanna Moakler were seen together at Opa Restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island. Eyewitnesses say they weren’t showing any signs of affection.