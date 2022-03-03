Bob Saget’s Widow Thanks People For Their ‘Love And Support’

Getty Images

Kelly Rizzo posted a series of Instagram stories Tuesday (March 1st), thanking everyone who has leant her “love and support” following Bob Saget’s January death.

The Full House star’s widow said, “I have had people who were strangers that now have become friends on Instagram. So many people have shared their stories with me of the loss that you’ve been through, and you’ve poured out your heart, and it’s just really kind that you’ve tried to help me by sharing your stories.”

She added, “I can assure you that the kindness you all have shown has been a little bright spot and has made this a bit easier. And the thing that has really helped is seeing how much you all loved Bob because this outpouring is something, like, I don’t think anybody has ever seen.”