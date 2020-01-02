Bobbi Kristina’s Boyfriend Nick Gordon Dies In Florida

Nick Gordon –the boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died of a suspected drug overdose. He was 30. According to TMZ, Nick's brother Jack Walker, revealed the news on Facebook yesterday (January 1st), writing, “GOD WHY I DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEARS. All I can do is cry.” He also confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying, “We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother. He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

CAUSE OF DEATH

According to The Daily Mail, Gordon was hospitalized after suffering a number of heart attacks on New Year's Day and was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital, where he eventually died.

His brother Walker said that he was at his bedside and spoke to him in his final moments. Walker also revealed that his brother died of a suspected overdose.