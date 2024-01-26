Bobby Berk Confirms Feud With Tan France And Explains Why He Left ‘Queer Eye’

In an interview with Vanity Fair published on Thursday (January 25th), Bobby Berk confirmed the rumors of a feud between himself and his Queer Eye costar, Tan France. However, the interior designer denies that this is the reason why he’s leaving the show.

“Tan and I had a moment,” Berk told the outlet. “There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”

Fans started speculating about a rift between the pair when Berk unfollowed France on Instagram shortly after announcing his departure from the show. “Should I have unfollowed Tan? No,” he added. “Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings — and siblings are always going to fight.”

As for why he chose to leave Queer Eye after its eighth season, Berk explained that the whole group thought the show was going to end with its seventh season. “We thought we were done. Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things,” he said. “All the plans that I had made when I thought we weren’t coming back, I just wasn’t willing to change those.”