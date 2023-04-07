PRPhotos.com

Brad Pitt allegedly let an elderly widower live on his estate rent-free until his death at 105.

Cassandra Peterson, who Pitt purchased the Los Feliz, California property from in 1994, told People that the Fight Club star was “very, very kind to the husband.”

The Elvira star explained that the Oscar-winning actor bought neighboring properties any time they hit the market. When the widower listed his home, he and Pitt struck a deal allowing the man, who was in his early 90s at the time, to stay on the property rent-free.

Peterson joked, “I imagine Brad was thinking, ‘Well, you know, he can live there till he dies, which might be any minute now."”