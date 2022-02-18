Home » Entertainment » Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Continue Court Battle Over French Winery

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Continue Court Battle Over French Winery

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are continuing to battle it out over the French winery they purchased in 2008.

In September 2021, Jolie took her ex-husband to court seeking approval to sell her shares to an unnamed buyer. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star gave her permission to pursue the sale with the caveat that he had to approve the buyer.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Pitt was shocked to learn in October that shares had already been sold company called Tenute del Mondo — a subsidiary of Stoli Group.

He claims that his new co-owner has made it impossible to run the winery and is looking to undo the deal. He is also seeking damages. damages.

