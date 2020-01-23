Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Are Not Getting Back Together, So Chill

PRPhotos.com

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not getting back together, so just stop, insiders tell People.

The pair, who divorced in 2005, got fans all excited by their touchy-feely apparently emotional reunion behind the scenes at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“Jen was happy for Brad,” a source tells People. “They congratulated each other and that was it.”

The insider adds, “It was an emotional night,” and adds that Aniston “is not dating Brad. They are friends and happy for each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other. She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”

IN DENIAL

If you choose to remain in denial, don’t worry. Body language expert Blanca Cobb says there’s hope: “A touch doesn’t automatically mean it’s a romantic gesture. However, Jennifer and Brad’s touches lingered just a bit, which implies that there’s a connection. Love can reignite over time.”

Plus, Aniston’s BFF Courteney Cox liked multiple social media posts saying the pair were “still in love” and videos of them hanging backstage.