Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Are Finding Their Stride

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may not have finalized their divorce—their shared $67 million French castle is one sticking point—but they are on much better terms, according to Us Weekly.

The pair, who separated three years ago, share six children, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Pitt was reportedly struggling to remain on good terms with the kids, as the parents had trouble juggling their busy schedules and locations, but it seems the troubles have subsided.

A source says: “Things between Brad and Angelina are better than they have been. They’re more cordial—they’re aiming toward resolutions that work for each of them.”

Now, the 56-year-old Pitt gets to see their younger kids every few days. His relationship with Maddox and Pax is still reportedly strained, but Jolie is “impressed with Brad’s continued sobriety,” and is working to give him regular updates on all of their kids.

Pitt can’t attend his usual AA meetings because of lockdown, but he is reportedly in “regular contact with his support network.”