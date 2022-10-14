Brad Pitt Began Sculpting With Nick Cave And Thomas Houseago During His Split From Angelina Jolie

PRPhotos.com

Brad Pitt turned to two friends in particular during his spit from Angelina Jolie.

The Bullet Train star told The Financial Times Wednesday (October 12th) that singer Nick Cave and artist Thomas Houseago were there for him as they were experiencing similar issues.

Houseago described the trio as “just three dudes, and we’re just making stuff.” And all of the stuff is a part of a collective art exhibition at the Sara Hilden Art Museum entitled WE.

Pitt said, “Our mutual misery became comic. And out of this misery came a flame of joy in my life. I always wanted to be a sculptor; I’d always wanted to try it.”