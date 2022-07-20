Brad Pitt, Chelsea Handler, Issa Rae + More!

PRPhotos.com

BRAD PITT WEARS SKIRT TO ‘BULLET TRAIN’ PREMIERE: Brad Pitt is drawing attention for his fashion these days. GQ reports that, shortly after he wore a casual orange suit to promote his new film Bullet Train in Paris, Pitt wore a brown skirt and matching jacket to a screening of the film in Berlin on Tuesday (July 19th). The outfit choice allowed him to show off some rarely seen tattoos. Above the boots he wore with the getup, a rhinoceros and a skull could be seen on his shins.

CHELSEA HANDLER AND JO KOY BREAK UP AHEAD OF ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY: Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy are going their separate ways. On Monday (July 18th), Handler shared a video that the pair made ahead of their first anniversary together. “In anticipation of celebrating our first year together, Jo and I recorded this video early, but as many of you have noticed, it is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now … This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever,” she wrote.

ISSA RAE SAYS SHE SHUT DOWN PREGNANCY RUMORS BECAUSE OF HER MOTHER: Insecure creator Issa Rae is sharing why she shut down the pregnancy rumors that were circulating about her earlier this year. In March, Rae tweeted, “I am not pregnant, f—youverymuch. Let a b— eat and be merry.” In a recent interview with Today, she said, “My sister sent me a screenshot of my mom texting her an article like, 'Did she tell you … Are the rumors true?'” Rae said she had to address the rumors after finding out her mom believed them. “I was like, 'What?!' My sister was like, 'Not Mom believing in gossip!' I was like, 'But she texted you and she didn't even ask me!' I'm like, 'Mom, a pregnancy … you really think that I would hide a grandchild from you? That you've been begging for?!' So I had to say something, because it was getting out of hand.”

HEATHER RAE EL MOUSSA SAYS HER HUSBAND TAREK IS A ‘HERO’ FOR STEPPING IN DURING A FLIGHT ALTERCATION: On Monday (July 18th), Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa said her husband, Tarek El Moussa, was a “hero” for stopping an altercation that occurred on a flight they took recently. “I have a story for you,” she wrote. “My husband did something very heroic when a man went crazy on our flight and verbally & physically got in flight attendants' & pilots' faces.” In a video, she added, “My husband was a hero today.” Heather said she would share more details later, since the couple was “too tired” after a “long day” of travel.