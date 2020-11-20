Brad Pitt Delivering Meals to L.A. Housing Project

PRPhotos.com

Brad Pitt is lending a helping hand to low-income families in an L.A. housing project amid the pandemic. The 56-year-old star handed out boxes of food to crowds of people, and drove a truck around the city to transport the goods. Pitt was photographed wearing a facemask with jeans and a flannel.

A witness told The Daily Mail the Oscar winner was a hard worker: “Brad really did seem like a hero. The man did not stop all day. Just seeing him driving a big truck in South Central LA during COVID times was in itself amazing. He was completely committed, you could see it wasn’t a case of him turning up and showing his face.”

The source added that “his heart was in it and it was just a hat’s off moment.”

“He was grabbing more boxes than anyone there and then carrying probably six boxes at a time on a cart,” said the source, adding, “It was Brad Pitt like you’ve never seen him, with his guard totally down, laughing, joking, and chatting.”