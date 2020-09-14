Brad Pitt Fighting Angelina Jolie Over Custody as He and Nicole Poturalski Fall in Love

PRPhotos.com

Tensions have never been higher between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who are still working out the terms of their divorce after splitting in 2016. The pair share six children, five of whom are minors, and Pitt is determined to get equal custody, according to a report in Us Weekly.

At odds is the time each spends with Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

“Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has been unagreeable to those terms,” the source tells Us. “She will only agree to talk about an agreement if the home base for the children isn’t Los Angeles. The younger kids are in school in Los Angeles, which Angelina has always been opposed to. They are very smart and are eager to attend school in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In August, Jolie moved to have Judge John W. Ouderkirk disqualified from settling their case, claiming he had too many professional connections to Pitt’s legal team. But Pitt’s team criticized Jolie’s “belated” and “thinly veiled attempt” at delaying the trial, accusing her of “bad faith and desperation” and depriving the kids of “a final resolution” in the case.

The pair are set to settle their custody issues in a trial in October.

Amid their disagreements, Pitt has moved on with his life and is dating German model Nicole Poturalski. He caused waves when he brought her to Château Miraval, which he and Jolie bought in 2008, and married at in 2014. And while Pitt and Poturalski are reportedly falling in love, their relationship is unconventional. Poturalski is still married for starters, and Pitt is not looking to get married again himself, and doesn’t even reportedly want to see her every day.

In another strange twist to this nascent love story, Poturalski’s husband, the German restauranteur Roland Mary, who introduced Pitt to his wife, reportedly sells Pitt’s Miraval Rosé, made at the Chateau, at his restaurant in Berlin.