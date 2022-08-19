Brad Pitt Foundation Reaches Settlement For Faulty New Orleans Homes

PRPhotos.com

Brad Pitt‘s Make It Right Foundation has reached a $20.5 million settlement with the owners of the faulty homes the charity built following Hurricane Katrina. The environmental justice non-profit Global Green will be providing the $20.5 million, despite not being part of the 2018 class action lawsuit.

Pitt said in a statement, “I am incredibly grateful for Global Green’s willingness to step up and provide this important support for the Lower Ninth families.”

He continued, “We collaborated in the early days post-Katrina and we are very fortunate to have Global Green’s generous continuing commitment to help address the challenges around these homes and others in need. Hopefully this agreement will allow everyone to look ahead to other opportunities to continue to strengthen this proud community in the future.”