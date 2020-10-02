Home » Entertainment » Brad Pitt Is Calling 21 Witnesses to Custody Trial

Brad Pitt Is Calling 21 Witnesses to Custody Trial

Brad Pitt is calling a whopping 21 witnesses, including multiple psychologists, to the stand in his custody trail with Angelina Jolie. The pair, who split in 2016 and have been arguing over custody and assets ever since, are set to meet in court October 5th. The trial is expected to end October 21st. 

The contentious couple share six kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

One witness who has raised eyebrows is Jolie’s Girl, Interrupted co-star Jillian Armenante. According to court papers obtained by ET, Armenante is expected to testify "regarding her interactions and communications with and observations of Petitioner [Jolie], Respondent [Pitt] and/or the children."

Jolie has called seven witnesses, all of whom also appear on Pitt’s list. 

