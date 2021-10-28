Brad Pitt Loses Custody Appeal

PRPhotos.com

Brad Pitt suffered another loss in his ongoing custody case with Angelina Jolie.

In September, attorneys for the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor petitioned the California Supreme Court to review the case after Judge John Ouderkirk was disqualified, effectively voiding a previous ruling that granted Pitt more time with the pair’s five minor children.

People reports that the high court upheld the disqualification decision on Wednesday (Oct. 27th).

Pitt’s representative told the outlet, "We will continue to do everything that's legally necessary based on the detailed findings of the independent experts."

Jolie, however, was pleased with the decision. Her attorney released a statement following the ruling that read, "Ms. Jolie is focused on her family and pleased that her children's wellbeing will not be guided by unethical behavior.

"As reinforced by California's appellate courts, our judiciary prioritizes ethics and children's best interests, and won't tolerate judicial misconduct to reward the interests of a party. Ms. Jolie is glad for the family to now move forward cooperatively."