Following in the footsteps of buddy George Clooney, spokesperson for Nespresso, Brad Pitt has been named the new global ambassador for De’Longhi, known for their luxury coffee and espresso machines. Pitt will head the company’s first “Perfetto” campaign, where he’ll be seen picking coffee beans, riding his motorcycle, and relaxing at home. The video campaign was created by director Damien Chazelle of La La Land fame.