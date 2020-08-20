Brad Pitt Ready to Fight ‘Hard’ Against Angelina Jolie

PRPhotos.com

The brief peace of Brangelina is coming to an end, according to reports. Angelina Jolie kicked the new round of battles off last week by requesting to have the judge she and estranged husband Brad Pitt hired to oversee their divorce fired.

She claimed that Pitt’s legal team had inappropriate ties with the judge, and disguised their professional links. But now, Pitt is firing back. An insider tells Us: “Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time…He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back—hard.”

The 56-year-old is claiming in legal papers that Judge John W. Ouderkirk “has had a well-documentary history” with the former couple, including marrying them in 2014.

“The individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues,” Pitt’s lawyers said in their response to Jolie’s filing, referencing Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

But the 45-year-old Maleficent star’s team told Us: “Any delay in these proceedings is due to [Pitt’s team’s] zealous attempt to create an unrecognized special exception for their client’s benefit.”

Their custody trial is set to launch October.