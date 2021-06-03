Home » Entertainment » Brad Pitt Rumored To Be Dating Andra Day

Brad Pitt Rumored To Be Dating Andra Day

Brad Pitt is rumored to be dating singer-turned actress Andra Day.  

According to The Mirror, the 57-year-old actor was spotted flirting with 36-year-old Day backstage at the Oscars in April.  The two reportedly swapped numbers at the event, where Day was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday. 

An insider told the outlet, “It could be just professional, but some of Brad’s pals have been talking about what a great couple they would make.”

