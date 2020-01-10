Brad Pitt Says Bradley Cooper Helped Get Him Sober

PRPhotos.com

Brad Pitt has been open about his journey to sobriety, explaining that after his split from Angelina Jolie, he decided to stop drinking. In 2017, he began attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

At the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala Wednesday night, Pitt revealed that his good friend Bradley Cooper helped him make the change. Cooper presented the 55-year-old presented with a Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and in his speech, Pitt said: “He’s a sweetheart. I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier ever since.”

Cooper told Barbara Walters in 2015 that he stopped drinking in his late twenties, calling the change “beautiful.”