Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody Of His Children With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has been granted joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie.

E! reports that Judge John Ouderkirk, who previously officiated the couple’s wedding in August 2014, ruled that the existing custoy order must be modified per Pitt’s request.

The judge’s decision means that the actor will get to spend more time with his five minor children, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. The couple’s eldest child Maddox is 19 and not subject to the custody decision.

The ruling was made based on testimony from people who spent time with the kids and by professional evaluators and therapists. Sources tell the outlet that while Pitt is thrilled that he will be allowed to spend more time with his children, Jolie plans to continue fighting.

According to court documents obtained by the Associated Press this week, Jolie’s team claims Ouderkirk denied her “a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children's health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case."