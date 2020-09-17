Home » Entertainment » Brad Pitt’s GF Seemingly Responds to Trolls

Brad Pitt’s GF Seemingly Responds to Trolls

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Brad Pitt and his rumored girlfriend Nicole Poturalski have gotten flack for two major things: 1) they vacationed at the Chateau in France that he bought with his ex Angelina Jolie and they got married at on their anniversary and 2) she is still married, allegedly to Pitt’s friend Roland Mary, who introduced them.

The model hit up IG to share her thoughts for the critics, writing: “Happy people don't hate.”

That got the trolls’ attention, and one user piped up: “If so, then why you & Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl.”

Poturalski then responded to the critic: “Not hating anyone.”

Related Articles

Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio Among Celebs To Freeze IG in Protest
Carole Baskin Reacts to Ex-Husband’s Family’s Ad During ‘DWTS’
Fans Upset That Meghan Markle Left Out of Birthday Tribute to Prince Harry
Olivia Wilde Aims To Reframe Marvel’s Legacy
Alicia Keys To Release New Self-Titled Album On Friday
Chadwick Boseman Laid To Rest In South Carolina