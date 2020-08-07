Home » Entertainment » Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner Enjoy a Beach Day

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner Enjoy a Beach Day

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
OK, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner were spotted at the beach together and while they were not exactly in make-out mode, they did look pretty darn adorable.

Social media is here for a possible romance. Wrote one: “Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper are the couple I never knew I needed until NOW!”

The pics featured the Alias alums together with Cooper’s 3-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, whom he shares with his ex Irina Shayk. They made sandcastles. And just sayin’ Cooper hasn’t been linked to anyone since he split with Shayk in 2019, Garner reportedly split from boyfriend John Miller ahead of lockdown. They were together for two years.

