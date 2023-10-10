Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Julia Fox + More!

PRPhotos.com

BRADLEY COOPER AND GIGI HADID RETURN TO NEW YORK CITY AFTER WEEKEND GETAWAY: Page Six reports that Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid seem to have taken a short trip together over the weekend. The pair, who were recently spotted having dinner together in New York City, were photographed returning to the Big Apple in the same car on Saturday (October 7th). Each carried weekend bags with them as they exited the vehicle.

JULIA FOX SAYS KANYE ‘YE’ WEST OFFERED TO GET HER A BOOB JOB WHILE THEY PLAYED UNO: In an excerpt from Julia Fox’s new memoir titled Down the Drain, published over the weekend by The Guardian, the Uncut Gems actress recalls Kanye “Ye” West casually offering to pay for her to get a boob job while they played Uno together. “We spen[t] the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary,” she wrote, adding that the “Flashing Lights” singer randomly said, “I’ll get you a boob job if you want.” Fox denied this offer and went on to say that she “went into” their relationship “with good intentions and feeling all this could be real, and it could be amazing, and he could open so many doors.” However, as the No Sudden Move actress told The Los Angeles Times recently, she felt she was being “weaponized” and that she was “his little puppet.”

SOPHIE TURNER SHARES ‘FEARLESS’ POST AMID DIVORCE FROM JOE JONAS: On Sunday (October 8th), Sophie Turner made her first post to Instagram since announcing in a joint post that she and Joe Jonas are divorcing. The Game of Thrones actress shared a photo of a friendship bracelet that reads, “FEARLESS,” to her Instagram stories. This seemed to be in reference to her friend Taylor Swift’s second album—as multiple songs from it are believed to be about Jonas following his brief romance with Swift. The “Bad Blood” singer reposted the image to her own Instagram Stories and wrote, "Forever bending the knee to the [queen] of the north.”

CAITLYN JENNER SAYS SHE’LL ‘NEVER HAVE A RELATIONSHIP’ AGAIN: Caitlyn Jenner opened up about her love life in a recent interview The Times of London. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said she’s “very single” at the moment and that she’s “fine” with that. “I’m not even close to looking for a relationship,” she said. “I’ll never have a relationship in the future. I just don’t see that in my life. I am not looking for that.”