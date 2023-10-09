Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner + More!

PRPhotos.com

BRADLEY COOPER GIGI HADID ARE SPOTTED HAVING DINNER TOGETHER IN NEW YORK CITY: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid could be the latest celebrity couple. People reports that the A Star is Born actor and the supermodel were seen having dinner together at Via Carota in New York City last week. After leaving the restaurant, the pair got into the same SUV. Hadid was most recently linked to Leonardo DiCaprio; Cooper shares a six-year-old daughter with Irina Shayk, who is rumored to be dating Tom Brady.

KYLIE JENNER DELETES MESSAGE OF SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL: Kylie Jenner is facing criticism after she shared and then deleted an image of the Israeli flag with text that reads, “Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!” over the weekend. This comes following a surprise Hamas attack that took the life of hundreds in Israel. According to The New York Post, the Kardashians star deleted the post less than an hour after sharing it, as people slammed her in the comments. “Don’t get involved in politics and say that u support i**ael. P@lestine has been suffering for ages,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Are u even human if u are with zionists.” Some people brought up her friendship with Bella Hadid, who is Palestinian. “Kylie Jenner supporting Israel when her friend Bella Hadid is Palestinian is crazy,” one person tweeted. Another wrote on X, “Like when Bella Hadid talks about Palestine and being Palestinian does Kylie Jenner know what that means?”

TIA MOWRY SAYS DATING IS ‘COMPLICATED’ FOLLOWING DIVORCE FROM CORY HARDRICT: Tia Mowry is giving fans an update on her dating life after she finalized her divorce from Cory Hardrict in April. “A word from ME since narratives are being made without my consent. Hear it here and ONLY here,” the Sister, Sister star wrote on Instagram Saturday (October 7th). “Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn't mean I'm going to go back to something that no longer served me. That's like implementing if I don't book an audition or a part as an actor RIGHT AWAY I'm going to give up on my dreams.”

CHRISSY METZ AND BRADLEY COLLINS BREAK UP AFTER NEARLY FOUR YEARS TOGETHER: This Is Us star Chrissy Metz announced via Instagram Saturday (October 7th) that she and her boyfriend of three and a half years, Bradley Collins, are going their separate ways. The pair wrote in a joint statement that they “decided to end [their] romantic relationship amicably,” and while they “continue to love each other very much,” they “believe this is the best path.” The former couple met on the dating app Bumble while in Nashville, Tennessee.