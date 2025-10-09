Bradley Cooper in Talks To Join Margot Robbie In ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel

Getty Images

Bradley Cooper is negotiating to star alongside Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Ocean’s Eleven prequel. Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters) will direct, replacing Jay Roach (Austin Powers) who originally signed on to helm the project. The film reportedly takes place in 1960s Europe, long before Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 heist comedy starring George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts. The prequel’s title remains unconfirmed as several numbers are already taken by previous Ocean’s films: Ocean’s Twelve in 2004, Ocean’s Thirteen in 2007, and Ocean’s Eight in 2018. Meanwhile, Clooney also plans to shoot Ocean’s Fourteen with Damon, Pitt and Roberts next year. (Story URL)