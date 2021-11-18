Bradley Cooper Opens Up About Oscar Chemistry With Lady Gaga

PRPhotos.com

If you thought that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga looked like a couple in love at the 2019 Oscars, it’s because they planned it that way.

The A Star Is Born director told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday (Nov. 17th) that he wanted the performance to mimic the scene in the movie in order to help him manage his own fears about singling live.

He shared, "Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level."

Cooper added, “They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It's that explosive moment that happens to them on a stage in front of thousands of people…It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience."