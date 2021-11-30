Home » Entertainment » Bradley Cooper Recalls Being Held At Knifepoint

Bradley Cooper Recalls Being Held At Knifepoint

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Bradley Cooper revealed to the Armchair Expert podcast that he was once held at knifepoint on the New York City subway.

The Licorice Pizza star says the incident occurred in October 2019 while he was on his way to pick up his daughter Lea from her lessons at Russian school.

Cooper admitted that he was listening to music on noise-canceling headphones at the time and had “gotten way, way too comfortable in the city.”

He said on Monday's (Nov. 29th) episode that he managed to run away and take photos of the attacker before flagging down a pair of police officers.

Related Articles

Ari Lennox Claims She Was Arrested After Being Racially Profiled In Amsterdam
Ashanti & Maxwell Honored At The 2021 Soul Train Music Awards
BTS Wins Big At The 2021 American Music Awards
Bradley Cooper Opens Up About Oscar Chemistry With Lady Gaga
‘Eternals’ Tops B.O. at $27.4M
9-Year-Old Trampled At Astroword Dies