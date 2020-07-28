Brandi Glanville Shares Texts In Bid To Prove Denise Richards Affair

PRPhotos.com

Brandi Glanville is sticking to her guns. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has long boosted rumors of her hookup with Denise Richards, who has consistently denied an affair. Glanville teased her podcast Friday, writing on Twitter: “Listen to my podcast from Friday & you’ll know why Denise asked me to specifically say I was staying at the hotel across the way when I wasn’t! It’s because her daughter had a friend with her & she didn’t want the parents of the friend to know that I was staying in the room!!”

She also shared a screenshot of a text from Richards, the night of their alleged affair. It shows the 49-year-old suggesting Glanville with her in a cottage. But Twitter wasn’t convinced. Wrote one: “All I'm seeing here is that Denise is offering to have an extra bed brought into the cottage so that Brandi doesn't have to sleep on a couch. I'm really unsure what this is supposed to prove.” But others just want Richards to confess: “Aye aye aye! Denise should just admit the truth & move on.”

Glanville adds: “Also you will hear the uncut version on housewives which proves that I stayed with Denise we didn’t know we were recording but we were… Be Patient all will be revealed”.